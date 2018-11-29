Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader affirms support for ‘unification of Ukrainian Orthodoxy’

November 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, met with Patriarch Filaret, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate). The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, is in the process of granting formal canonical recognition to an independent Ukrainian Church, leading to tensions with the Russian Orthodox Church, which views the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) as the sole legitimate Orthodox church in Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!