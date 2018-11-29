Catholic World News

Pope recalls principles of Catholic social teaching in message to business executives

November 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the 26th World Congress of the International Christian Union of Business Executives (UNIAPAC), the Pontiff emphasized the centrality of individual persons, the common good, and the moral and economic value of labor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!