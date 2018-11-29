Catholic World News

Israeli military takes over land belonging to Church

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarchate stated that it “objects to the Israeli military authorities’ decision” to appropriate land in the northern Jordan Valley (map) and that it will seek redress “to stop further damage.”

