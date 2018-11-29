Catholic World News

‘White Fathers’ have 507 young people in formation

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Missionaries of Africa, founded by Cardinal Charles Lavigerie (1825-1892), are celebrating their 150th anniversary. “Our missionary adventure is not yet over,” a provincial superior said. “Currently we are 1,210, of 36 different nationalities. In 2018, 38 young people joined us, who thus became missionaries. The society now has 507 young people in formation. The greatest number of vocations comes from Africa.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

