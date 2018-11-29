Catholic World News

Catholic patriarchs of the Middle East gather in Baghdad

November 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The patriarchs began by celebrating the Divine Liturgy at the Syriac Catholic cathedral where dozens of Catholics were slain in 2010.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!