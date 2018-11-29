Catholic World News

Pope visits Russian art exhibit in Vatican

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Museums are hosting Russian art and icons from the Tretyakov Gallery, the principal museum of Russian national art. The title of exhibition is “Pilgrimage of Russian Art: From Dionysius to Malevich.” The Moscow Patriarchate also issued a press release on the papal visit to the exhibition.

