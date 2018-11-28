Catholic World News

Honduran outlet details charges against disgraced bishop

November 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A Honduran news outlet has published a detailed account of reported sexual and financial misconduct by Bishop Juan José Pineda Fasquelle, whose resignation was accepted by Pope Francis in July. Bishop Pineda had served as an auxiliary and vicar general in the Archdiocese of Tegucigalpa under Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, the chairman of the Council of Cardinals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!