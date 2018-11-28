Catholic World News

2nd miracle approved, canonization looms for Cardinal Newman

November 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has reportedly approved a new miracle attributed to the intercession of Cardinal John Henry Newman, clearing the way for his canonization. The renowned 19th-century theologian, who was beatified in 2010 by Pope Benedict XVI, could now be canonized, probably in 2019.

