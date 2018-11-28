Catholic World News

Answering critic, Pope Benedict calls for dialogue about Jesus with the Jews

November 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope Emeritus, according to Vatican News, was answering a critic of his recent article on Jewish-Christian relations. Pope Benedict said the Christians do not have a “mission” to preach the “unknown God” to the Jews, but rather have the “duty” to engage in dialogue with the Jews about whether Jesus is “the Son of God, the Logos.” Pope Benedict’s new text is published in the Herder Korrespondenz.

