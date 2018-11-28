Catholic World News

Melbourne archbishop: bill threatens Catholic schools’ right to teach the faith

November 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Leader

CWN Editor's Note: The bill would repeal exemptions to Australian law on “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.” “Our right to continue to teach Catholic beliefs is threatened by proposals to repeal existing faith-based exemptions for religious schools and institutions,” said Archbishop Peter Comensoli. “These exemptions are important to us because schools want to maintain the capacity to teach a Christian understanding of sexual ethics and marriage according to our faith tradition.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!