Catholic World News

Report: Chinese government authorities targeting Christian students at universities

November 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: One student “was told that she wouldn’t be granted her diploma if she didn’t renounce her faith,” according to the report.

