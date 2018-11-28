Catholic World News

Idaho jury: homeowner’s association engaged in anti-religious discrimination

November 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The jury found that the HOA was motivated by discrimination in attempting to block a Christmas display and that the HOA’s conditions showed a preference for a “non-religious” homeowner.

