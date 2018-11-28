Catholic World News

Damascus archbishop describes Syrian Catholics’ plight

November 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Syria’s government took over Catholic schools in 1968 and designated them as public schools,” according to the report. “Catholic children learn Islam in school ... children don’t stay involved in parish life long, often disappearing after first Communion ... Many young Catholics marry Muslims, who aren’t permitted to become Catholic in Syria.”

