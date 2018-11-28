Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox bishop meets with Vatican cardinal, criticizes Ecumenical Patriarch over Ukraine

November 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: In a meeting with Cardinal Kurt Koch of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, Bishop John of Bogorodsk strongly criticized “the anti-canonical actions of the Patriarchate of Constantinople which had recognized the schismatic leaders in Ukraine and continued to promote the project of the Ukrainian autocephaly.” (Click here for background and analysis.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!