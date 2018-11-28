Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘Hear the voice of the blood’ of victims of Soviet-induced famine

November 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Eternal memory to our brothers and sisters who were killed by artificial famine in Ukraine, and eternal glory and thanks to all those who saved at least one Ukrainian soul,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk as he marked the 85th anniversary of the Holodomor.

