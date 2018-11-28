Catholic World News

Exorcism requests on the rise in US

November 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One archdiocese’s exorcist says he has received 1,700 requests this year. Another said that the number of exorcists in US dioceses has risen from fewer than 15 in 2011 to over 100 today.

