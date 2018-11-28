Catholic World News

Pope writes preface to Italian priest’s book on joy

November 28, 2018

Pope Francis has written the preface to Un Bricolo di Gioia [A Fragment of Joy], a new book by a Roman parish priest.

On May 6, Pope Francis visited Father Maurizio Mirilli’s Parish of the Most Holy Sacrament at Tor de’ Schiavi. There, the Pope inaugurated the parish’s “House of Joy,” dedicated to persons with disabilities.

During the visit, Father Mirilli mentioned to the Pope that he was writing a book on joy in which he discusses how persons discarded by society become protagonists of the Gospel. Within two weeks, the priest was shocked when the cardinal vicar of Rome handed him an envelope with the Pope’s preface.

“In this book we speak of authentic joy, which fills the heart of man when we are loved and loved in earnest, which Jesus has left to us as a gift through his life and his teaching,” Pope Francis wrote. “It is the fruit of the Mercy of God.”

