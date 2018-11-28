Catholic World News

Sharia set aside: in Tunisia, women will inherit as men do

November 28, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Sunni Islam remains the official religion of the North African nation; 99% of its 11.4 million people are Muslim.

