Massive Orthodox cathedral consecrated in Romania; controversy over cost to taxpayers

November 28, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: 82% of Romania’s 22 million people are Orthodox, 6% are Protestant, and 4% are Catholic. The government has funded three-quarters of the cost of the $125-million cathedral.

