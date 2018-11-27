Catholic World News

Doctrinal differences bar progress in SSPX—Vatican talks

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Davide Pagliarini, the new superior general of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), has reported that serious doctrinal differences stand in the way of any further progress toward reconciliation between the traditionalist group and the Holy See. After a November 22 meeting with Cardinal Luis Ladaria Ferrer, the prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Father Pagliarini said that “the fundamental problem is actually doctrinal.” Attempts to frame a mutually agreeable doctrinal statement have failed, he said.

