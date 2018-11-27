Catholic World News

Leading Chinese dissident rips Vatican deal with Beijing

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chen Guangcheng, the blind Chinese human-rights activist who escaped to the US in 2012, has condemned the Vatican’s agreement with Beijing, allowing the Chinese regime to name new Catholic bishops, as “an affront to reasonable and freedom-loving people everywhere.” He said that deal was “a slap in the face to millions of Catholics and other faithful people in China who have suffered real persecution.”

