Catholic World News

‘Red Wednesday’ in Australia calls attention to religious persecution

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Many Australian houses of worship will be bathed in red light on the evening of November 28, as a bid to draw attention to the victims of religious persecution. The “Red Wednesday” initiative is sponsored by Aid to the Church in Need.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!