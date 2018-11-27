Catholic World News

Christian evangelists arrested on Malaysian island

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Four Christian evangelists from Finland have been arrested for passing out pamphlets on the remote island of Langkawi. Although the Malaysian constitution allows for religious freedom in theory, in practice Christians are often under pressure from the Muslim majority.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!