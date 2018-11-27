Catholic World News

Vatican faces ‘last chance’ on abuse: former papal commission member

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A former member of the Pope’s special committee on sexual abuse says that a February summit meeting in Rome will be the “last chance” for the Vatican to establish credibility in dealing with the scandal. Marie Collins, who has been consistently critical of the Vatican’s efforts, said that the meeting will fail if it produces “nothing more than enthusiastic words.”

