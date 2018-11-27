Catholic World News

Chinese researcher claims success with ‘genetically-edited’ embryos

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese scientist claims to have produced the world’s first “genetically edited” human embryos. He Jiankul said that he altered the genes of a pair of twins to make them resistant to HIV infection. The claim has not been confirmed.

