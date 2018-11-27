Action Alert!
Catholic World News

‘Generosity enlarges the heart,’ Pope preaches at weekday Mass

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On November 26, Pope Francis preached on Luke 21:1-4, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

