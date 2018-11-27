Catholic World News

Catholic migrant advocates have mixed reaction to Tijuana border events

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: One Mexican priest who ministers to migrants said he told the migrant caravan’s organizers that their march to the border “can’t be a good idea. It’s a horrific one. I ... gave them this advice, but they ignored it .”

