Bishops’ commission calls on EU to protect refugees, prevent human trafficking

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: COMECE (the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU) “urged the EU to give effective and positive answers to situations where life, integrity and dignity of human beings are at risk and must be protected under the international law.”

