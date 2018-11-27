Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State: human rights, including right to life and religious freedom, are universal

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin delivered an address at a recent Ratzinger Foundation symposium. “Wherever ‘rights’ are introduced that the Church considers to be likewise incompatible with divine law as with natural law, the Holy See will never cease to raise its voice in defense first and foremost of the human person,” the prelate said.

