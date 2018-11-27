Catholic World News

4 Finns arrested in Malaysia for handing out Christian pamphlets

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the Southeast Asian nation. 61% of its 31 million people are Muslim, 20% are Buddhist, 9% are Christian, and 6% are Hindu.

