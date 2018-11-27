Catholic World News

Peruvian bishops say corruption in the nation has become intolerable

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “We Peruvians demand a society that is based on the unrestricted respect of democratic principles and the constitutional order,” the bishops said as a December 9 constitutional referendum approached. The bishops also wrote that the “task of recomposing the political class” is urgent.

