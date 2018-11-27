Action Alert!
Peruvian bishops say corruption in the nation has become intolerable

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal Peruana

CWN Editor's Note: “We Peruvians demand a society that is based on the unrestricted respect of democratic principles and the constitutional order,” the bishops said as a December 9 constitutional referendum approached. The bishops also wrote that the “task of recomposing the political class” is urgent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

