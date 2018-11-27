Catholic World News

Colombian bishops’ conference deplores violence against women

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to the bishops’ conference, there were 751 femicides in Colombia in a 10-month period last year—that is, women who were killed because of their sex, or who were killed by their husbands or boyfriends.

