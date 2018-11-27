Catholic World News

+Father Ivan Golub, 88

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 5)

CWN Editor's Note: Ordained in 1957, Father Golub was a leading Croatian theologian as well as a poet and historian. Pope St. John Paul II appointed him to a five-year term on the International Theological Commission in 1992.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!