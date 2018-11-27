Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls Ukraine’s Holodomor famine under Stalin

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff made his remarks after praying the Angelus with pilgrims on November 25.

