Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley: bishops ‘must be held accountable’ for failure to protect children from abuse

November 27, 2018

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Boston

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of Boston is president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!