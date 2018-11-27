Catholic World News

Pakistan’s chief justice calls for state protection—not asylum—for Asia Bibi

November 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that the Christian woman, jailed from 2009 to 2018 on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam, should not be granted asylum abroad but should remain in Pakistan under the state’s protection.

