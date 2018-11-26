Catholic World News

German bishop: priests have no right to restrict access to Communion

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A German bishop has issued directives for the reception of Communion in his diocese, warning priests that “we do not have the right to allow or to deny access to the Eucharist.” Bishop Felix Glen of Münster said that Protestant spouses of Catholics should receive the Eucharist on a regular basis. The bishop’s directive appears to conflict directly with the Code of Canon Law, which stipulates that, except under extraordinary circumstances, only Catholics may receive the Eucharist (Canon 844); and that priests are required to withhold the Eucharist from Catholics who “obstinately persist in manifest grave sin.”

