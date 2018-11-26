Catholic World News

Catholics in Chinese diocese issue appeal against oppression

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics of the Datong diocese in China’s Shanxi province have issued an open letter reporting a sharp increase in offenses against religious freedom. The complaints include the destruction of church buildings and crosses, restrictions on worship services and prayer meetings, and bans on the distribution of religious books.

