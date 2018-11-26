Catholic World News

No funerals for accused priest-abusers in some Irish dioceses

November 26, 2018

London Times (registration required)

CWN Editor's Note: Irish dioceses have instituted tough policies for the treatment of priests accused of sexual abuse, in some cases denying them church funerals, the Times of London reports. The policies apply to priests who are accused, whether or not they have been found guilty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

