Open archives to understand Blessed Cardinal Stepinac, Croatian cardinal suggests

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Josip Bozanic of Zagreb, Croatia, has called for the opening of the country’s archives, to unveil the truth regarding the years of Communist domination. Cardinal Bozanic said that archives would offer a more accurate portrait of Blessed Alojzije Stepinac, whose cause for canonization has sparked controversy. He said that the image of Cardinal Stepinac was distorted by a “false history” concocted in the Communist era.

