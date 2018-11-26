Catholic World News

Central African Republic bishops call Day of Lamentation and Prayer

November 26, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Central African Republic have called for a nationwide Day of Lamentation and Prayer on December 2, in response to the latest massacre of Christians. That day is the be preceded by a Day of Mourning for all victims of the nation’s violence. In the public statement the bishops reminded government leaders of their moral obligation to provide security for their people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!