Roman Curia heads meet with Pontiff

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 26 with leaders of the Roman Curia. Although the Vatican did not disclose the agenda for the meeting, the main subject was reportedly the policies for Vatican employees.

