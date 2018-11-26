Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin praises work of lay economist Blessed Giuseppe Toniolo

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling the centenary of the death of Blessed Giuseppe Toniolo (1845-1918), the Vatican Secretary of State said that the economist and professor devoted his life to the study and implementation of Pope Leo XIII’s social teaching.

