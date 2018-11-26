Catholic World News

Basilica of St. Nicholas has assumed important ecumenical role, Pope says in letter

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wrote the letter for the 50th anniversary of the elevation of the Basilica of Saint Nicholas in Bari (Italian-language link) to the status of pontifical basilica.

