Pope pays tribute to sacred music, tells choirs not to be the ‘prima donna’

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sacred music “allows the beauty of Paradise to be perceived,” Pope Francis told participants in the International Meeting of Choirs (video). “Never cease this commitment that is so important for the life of your communities ... Be animators of the song of the whole assembly and do not replace it, depriving the people of God of the possibility of singing with you and giving witness to an ecclesial and community prayer.”

