Iraq’s president meets with Pope, invites him to visit Ur

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Barham Salih, a 58-year-old Kurdish leader who suffered torture under Saddam Hussein’s regime, assumed office in October. During the conversations at the Vatican, “emphasis was placed on the historic presence of Christians in the country, of which they are an integral part,” according to the Vatican press office. President Salih tweeted, “Honored to have met His Holiness the Pope; he cares deeply for Iraq and prays for our success. I invited him to visit Ur, where Abraham started his mission of peace and unity. Iraq can bring together believers from all faiths to affirm values of peace, tolerance & confront extremism.”

