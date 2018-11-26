Catholic World News

Superiors of women’s religious orders deplore ‘culture of silence and secrecy’ on abuse

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The superiors-general expressed “deep sorrow and indignation over the pattern of abuse that is prevalent within the Church and society today ... We condemn those who support the culture of silence and secrecy, often under the guise of ‘protection’ of an institution’s reputation or naming it ‘part of one’s culture.’ We advocate for transparent civil and criminal reporting of abuse .”

