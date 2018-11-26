Catholic World News

Reflect on Gospel passage of the disciples journeying to Emmaus, Pope tells Sicilian seminarians

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Journey,” “listen,” “discernment,” and “mission” were four words the Pope emphasized in his prepared remarks to seminarians of the Archdiocese of Agrigento.

