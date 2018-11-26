Catholic World News

Priest discusses Vatican’s preparation for February abuse meeting

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, SJ, president of the Centre for the Protection of Minors at the Pontifical Gregorian University, is among the four members of the organizing committee for the meeting on the protection of minors in the Church (February 21-24).

