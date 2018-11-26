Catholic World News

Pontifical Mission Societies: emergency appeal for flood-ravaged parts of India

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Many churches and other Catholic institutions were destroyed in the Kerala floods. Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, spoke of the need “to repair and reconstruct the ecclesiastical structures for the Christian faithful of India.”

